RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) has been part of the fear agenda as of late. Let me rip the bandaid off, there is no such virus. Actually, there are no viruses at all.

The symptoms ARE the cure. Support the body, don’t suppress the symptoms with poisonous drugs and vaccines.

Truth in this realm has been inverted completely. So what is happening when we have a lung expression that they are labeling RSV?



To begin, we must understand that when bodily tissue is damaged, the frequency of the cell is altered via its EZ water (H3O) levels dropping from destructuring (stay tuned for my video lecture on EZ water also known as the hexagonal 4th phase of water that gives our cells battery life.) This begins a signaling process to call for help to repair it or use the apoptotic mechanism. Think of it as a drained battery.



Upon cell death, the contents will spill out into the surrounding fluid. This triggers an inflammatory response and a pH change. Your own pleomorphic microbes that change shape de…