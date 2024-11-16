A Brief Intro to DMSO by ADV

I first learned about DMSO in naturopathic college in a sports medicine lecture in 2006. It was mentioned as an important remedy for pain and nothing more. I forgot about it and moved on. Then, in 2014, I was wandering around a health food store in Newmarket, ON, saw a 90% DMSO solution on the shelf, and remembered about it. I decided to purchase the bottle and have it on hand, just in case. After all, I had a natural health store and clinic and people brought all their ailments and complaints to me, plus, I was always searching for excellent and effective remedies.

When I finally got around to using it, I applied it to a rash I had on my arms. I felt immediate tingling, burning, and itching. My skin started to turn red. I thought, what on earth is going on here? I ran to my computer and began a deep dive of research. What I found both excited me and stunned me. How could a substance so well studied be so invisible in modern and even holistic medicine?

Soon after, I summarized my research in a video that went loco (back when I still could, as the “authorities” knew nothing about me then so didn’t suppress, delete, shadow ban, attack my business, and try to physically stop me from succeeding, which came afterward.)

A publisher found me and asked if I would write a book on the topic. I said yes and the rest is history.

Why DMSO?

DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) is an extraordinary, versatile compound with decades of research and application behind it. Initially studied for its healing capabilities by Dr. Stanley Jacob and other pioneers in natural medicine, DMSO has since become an invaluable tool for promoting health in various ways. Known primarily for its ability to relieve pain and reduce inflammation, DMSO goes far beyond simple pain management. This unique compound from trees helps repair skin, supports tissue regeneration, enhances whole-body detoxification, and is even revered for its anti-aging effects.



DMSO is affordable and accessible, making it a necessity for every household. A single bottle can serve as an essential component of your first aid kit and a go-to remedy for a wide range of imbalances that may arise. Whether dealing with cuts, bruises, joint discomfort, or skin issues, DMSO’s versatility makes it a practical and cost-effective medicine. Unlike many conventional treatments that come with a high price tag, DMSO offers exceptional benefits without straining your budget, making it a must-have for anyone seeking to support their health naturally.

Due to its deep-penetrating nature, DMSO reaches cells directly, transporting nutrients and herbal extracts for deeper, faster relief. Especially when used consistently, this healing substance has shown remarkable benefits for joint flexibility, muscle comfort, skin vitality, and more. As a natural and powerful antioxidant, DMSO also boosts glutathione levels within the body, which plays a central role in detoxifying tissues and reducing oxidative stress. What I am mentioning here is simply a snapshot of the abilities DMSO has to assist the body in healing and repair. This is why I am calling this article a simple “primer.”

DMSO: Enhancing Glutathione for Tissue Health, Detoxification, and Vitality

Glutathione is central to detoxification, cellular repair, and overall vitality, and DMSO’s ability to enhance it positions it as an invaluable part of supporting and cleansing the body. By bolstering the body’s antioxidant levels, DMSO assists in maintaining tissue health, supporting the elimination of waste, and creating an environment where tissues can regenerate with flexibility and resilience. Not only this but it is this quality that assists in the recovery of traumatic brain injury, like concussion. DMSO is well known for its ability to repair concussion and prevent ongoing issues, like post-concussion syndrome.

Glutathione is critical in the body’s ability to cleanse, regenerate, and defend itself against oxidative stress. With its unmatched ability to increase tissue and blood levels of glutathione, DMSO helps neutralize free radicals, prevent tissue damage (and radiation damage), and maintain energy flow within the body. These qualities make DMSO especially valuable for people who experience chronic inflammation, environmental toxin exposure, and oxidative stress, all of which compromise cellular health and increase the body’s toxic load. This is why I call such a remedy a “heavy-hitter.” It goes to bat for you, again and again, on many levels.

DMSO is also a mild chelator of heavy metals, making it an important component of any cleanse. Additionally, it increases blood flow and addresses blood clots with ease, further highlighting its versatility and importance in maintaining and restoring health. For those who were manipulated into taking the “clot-shot,” this remedy can clear many of these problems from the body.

The Chemistry of DMSO: A Tool for Healing

DMSO is unique due to its incredible ability to penetrate tissues, carrying beneficial compounds through the skin barrier and directly to cells. Originally derived from wood pulp (lignin), DMSO is now used widely due to its potent therapeutic effects. I am glad that since I have been teaching about it, more and more people are becoming aware of it. Its primary action centers around tissue repair, oxygenation, detoxification, and improved nutrient delivery. DMSO’s properties allow it to move through membranes and transport therapeutic agents deep into tissues, which is why I have dedicated my work to crafting unique dimethyl sulfoxide blends curated for specific conditions. I understand its synergistic value.

DMSO’s unique chemistry

This remarkable compound owes its versatility to its molecular structure. As an organosulfur compound, DMSO features a sulfoxide group, giving it the ability to dissolve both polar and nonpolar substances. This dual solubility enhances its efficacy as a carrier solvent, allowing it to deliver nutrients, herbal compounds, and even medications through the skin barrier with unmatched efficiency. Its molecular weight and relatively low toxicity make it a safe option for home and therapeutic use.

DMSO’s unique affinity for water, known as hygroscopicity, also enhances tissue hydration. This property not only supports metabolic and blood health but also aids in the rapid repair and recovery of damaged tissue. Additionally, its oxygen-carrying capability, derived from its sulfur-oxygen bond, improves cellular oxygenation, reducing oxidative stress and facilitating tissue regeneration. These combined chemical characteristics make DMSO an indispensable tool in natural and integrative medicine, offering solutions that extend far beyond conventional applications. I see it as a true terrain healer, applicable to most conditions.

Pain Relief, Inflammation, and Tissue Health with DMSO

When we talk about DMSO’s efficacy, we look at how it works with the body rather than against it. DMSO is widely recognized for its role in addressing pain and inflammation by supporting tissues in releasing stored toxins and addressing the root causes of discomfort. It works directly at the tissue level to reduce inflammation, alleviate pain, and support a balanced state, which helps people experience renewed flexibility and vitality. Imagine spraining your ankle and then recovering in less than a week, instead of months of pain and problems. That is the power of DMSO.

Pain and inflammation are signals of imbalance, often due to the body’s attempt to remove harmful agents or manage tissue stress. DMSO doesn’t mask the pain but rather addresses it at the source by providing oxygen, sulfur, and methyl groups directly to the tissues, enabling the body to repair and cleanse as it needs. Much of the pain sensation is due to inflammation, which DMSO steps in to solve. This leads to long-lasting results in areas such as joint discomfort, muscle pain, chronic inflammation, and rapid recovery from surgery or injury.

Magnesium with DMSO: Synergistic Terrain Rejuvenation

One of the most potent combinations for terrain health is 50% DMSO with magnesium, available exclusively at DMSO.store. I designed this mineral solution from Nigari sea salt (magnesium chloride, MgCl 2 ) in a balanced pairing with DMSO. Magnesium is essential for anywhere between 300 and 900 biochemical reactions (many claims, hence the wide range) in the body, supporting everything from nerve function to liver health.

Magnesium plays a direct role in the detoxification process, as it supports the liver’s ability to cleanse and filter toxins effectively. It is a potent catalyst. When paired with DMSO, magnesium’s bioavailability is enhanced, meaning it penetrates tissues more efficiently and effectively reaches areas where it’s most needed. This unique combination is particularly supportive for those looking to promote relaxation, release muscle tension, and assist in cleansing pathways by bolstering the liver’s capacity to detoxify, etc.

I am always talking about the importance of magnesium, especially once you begin to cleanse your body. It is vital! Together with DMSO as a pairing, it is truly potent, meaning that important activity and regulation of bodily processes can take place. Movement is life, stagnation is death. Movement is always needed for healing to take place. DMSO is a mover, so is magnesium.

Unique DMSO Herbal Tinctures: Targeted, Powerful Plant-Based Solutions

Being that DMSO is such a perfect solvent, I have begun to create a selection of DMSO-based tinctures at DMSO.store. This is a completely new approach to herbal medicine. By using DMSO as the extraction medium, I have crafted well-rounded and balanced, therefore potent yet safe, tinctures that maximize the therapeutic benefits of plants. DMSO’s deep-penetrating properties enhance these herbs’ effects, making them faster-acting and more energetically balanced than traditional tinctures. As well, DMSO is a delivery agent, so it can take the medicine deeper into the tissues and the source of the problem. A gift to the body.

DMSO Clove Extract : This tincture is designed to provide support for dental nerve health. Clove is a natural analgesic with compounds that calm and protect nerve tissue. Combined with DMSO, it penetrates deeply to provide relief directly at the site, making it particularly effective for those experiencing dental nerve discomfort or sensitivity. DMSO with Clove

DMSO Feverfew Extract: Feverfew has a history of use in supporting head tension and balance, particularly in individuals who experience migraines. The DMSO base enhances feverfew’s active compounds, allowing it to work more effectively at the cellular level to provide fast-acting relief.

DMSO extracted Feverfew

These tinctures are one-of-a-kind solutions, designed and crafted to bring both botanical wisdom and DMSO’s powerful transport capabilities directly into the body’s systems. No other invention offers this combination of therapeutic herbs and DMSO, and these products serve as powerful additions to any terrain-based wellness approach. It is something I am very proud of. You can be sure, I will be designing more.

DMSO.store Special Blends: Unique Formulations for Deep, Targeted Support

In addition to beginning my DMSO tincture journey, I’ve created several special blends over the years, each one crafted for a specific therapeutic purpose. These are not generic formulations; they are thoughtfully designed products available only at DMSO.store. I have many inventions, like Peace Cream for pain, Eye Drops to repair cataracts, and more, but here are a few notable mentions:

Dandelion Cream : This gorgeous cream directly supports the liver’s health through topical application. Dandelion is known for its liver-supportive properties and here it works synergistically with DMSO to provide tissue support, helping to repair and cleanse liver tissue through the skin. That’s right, topical liver support! I have designed this as both a lotion and a cream, depending on the desired application. I know many people with psoriasis who adore the cream version, as this imbalance is caused by an issue of liver congestion. Relief both topically and internally. I enjoy the efficiency of nature.

Eczema Lotion : I designed this lotion to address the root cause of eczema, the toxic burden oozing through the skin, causing a rash. It combines chickweed, calendula, and DMSO to help release toxins under the skin that contribute to the characteristic rash. There are a few ways to use it (weeping vs non-weeping states.) Calendula and chickweed are both renowned for their soothing properties, offering immediate comfort to irritated skin. However, chickweed, in particular, works synergistically with DMSO to facilitate the release of toxins trapped beneath the skin's surface, causing chronic inflammation and damage. While DMSO enhances the skin's permeability and promotes deeper cleansing, chickweed complements this action by actively supporting the skin's natural detoxification processes. Together, these herbal allies create a powerful mechanism for calming inflammation and restoring balance, allowing the skin to repair and renew itself naturally. It pushes out the wastes and tends to the needs of the skin simultaneously.

Wild Yam Cream: Using my knowledge of DMSO for extraction, I designed this cream that contains extracted medicine from 3 herbs with 4 powerful methods! My goal is effectiveness and something the body can understand and work with. Water, oil, DMSO, and alcohol, ensuring all the constituents are represented. This topical offers hormonal support for all ages and both sexes, it combines wild yam with black cohosh and chaste berry, herbs that naturally support hormonal balance. This blend allows for gentle but effective support, working through the skin to nourish the body’s hormonal systems and help balance fluctuations with minimal disruption. It is very effective for menstrual pain. For an adult, use 2 pumps on the skin twice a day for hormonal support. For a child or teen, half this dosage. Make sure other minerals are also being taken.

With my chemistry, medical, and clinical background as well as my inner guidance, these topicals are blended with a deep understanding of the body’s terrain and the interplay between herbs and DMSO. These are exclusive formulations, designed for those seeking true healing and lasting support, helping people walk away from suppressive drugs that merely mask symptoms and cause terrible side effects. The whole point is to heal, not to suppress suffering deeper or harm other systems to get a temporary result.

Share

The Importance of Clean Application

Applying DMSO-based products to clean skin is important. DMSO is a powerful solvent and can carry small substances into the body, so a clean surface ensures that only beneficial ingredients are absorbed. You don’t need to be militant or paranoid about it, because DMSO is also very protective toward the body, but you don’t want to apply it to yourself if you are actively sweating, no need to take back those wastes into yourself. You don’t want to apply it to bites or stings, again, for the same reason.

Once you understand the substance, any apprehension will resolve. For those new to DMSO, my book, Healing with DMSO, provides detailed information on protocols, practical recipes, application methods, and dilution guides. Following these instructions will help you make the most of your DMSO journey, especially when beginning with my super-duper powerful blends like those found at DMSO.store. My goal is to make this process simpler and smoother for you to learn about it comfortably. Then you will have the confidence to use it successfully for your family and share it with others. We all deserve access to DMSO’s benefits.

Resources for Learning and Support

I am passionate about DMSO! So many of my clients and patients have shared their success stories and the knowledge of DMSO only grows. Please feel free to support your journey with DMSO and terrain health. I continue to formulate blends and assist people in using DMSO knowledgeably.



Please share your DMSO success stories in the comments. I love hearing them, they fuel my work!

In addition to my DMSO guidebook, to support your journey with DMSO and terrain health, I offer several other resources:

For a comprehensive approach, I have created the Yummy.Doctor resource hub, which offers public videos, protocols, membership access, courses, a medical library, ADV Lives, and articles covering natural health topics, including DMSO, terrain, TCM, and topic groups for specialized discourse. The primary goal is to help you learn how to doctor yourself alongside a supportive, knowledgeable community. With my team, we are always improving and adding value to our growing membership. Feel welcome to join us at any time.

With love, ADV.

References and Resources

DMSO.store : Exclusive DMSO products, herbal tinctures, and skin creams. PMA (Private Membership Association)

Healing with DMSO : Best-selling guide for DMSO application and in-depth knowledge. healingwithdmso.com (also at all major booksellers)

Yummy.Doctor : Membership, community, liver Q & A, videos, shorts, courses, and educational articles on terrain health and DMSO

This short video I have posted at the top is also posted on one of my YouTube Channels and on my Telegram

DMSOdoctor @ Instagram

Interview with Adrian Roscoe on DMSO

A recently released huge article on DMSO, also Steve Kirsch posted on the topic and linked to my DMSO eye drops.