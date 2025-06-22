Many of you may not know this about me, but I've been fascinated by out-of-body experiences & near-death experiences (NDEs) since my first year of University in 2004. I read every book on the topic I could find and read every testimonial. Every chance I get, I listen to NDE testimonies.

If you are interested in some books that are helpful on this topic, I recommend Dr. Brian Weiss:

Many Lives, Many Masters: The True Story of a Prominent Psychiatrist, His Young Patient, and the Past-Life Therapy That Changed Both Their Lives (1988)

Through Time Into Healing: Discovering the Power of Regression Therapy to Erase Trauma and Transform Mind, Body and Relationships (1993/1996)

Only Love Is Real: A Story of Soulmates Reunited (1996)

Messages from the Masters: Tapping into the Power of Love (2001)

Same Soul, Many Bodies: Discover the Healing Power of Future Lives through Progression Therapy (2005)

Miracles Happen: The Transformational Healing Power of Past-Life Memories (2012) Share

What's interesting is that near-death experiences (NDEs) often share the same or similar experiences and themes.

Here is a summary of insights I have heard from thousands of NDE testimonials over the decades.

Having an out‑of‑body experience (observing your own body), floating to the ceiling, self‑witnessing, often with a sense of detachment

Moving through a tunnel toward a radiant light, sometimes glancing back into a void

Encountering beings of light or spiritual entities

Experiencing absolute peace and release from pain

Undergoing a full, panoramic life review

Approaching a boundary or point of no return

Feeling reluctant or conflicted about returning, most claim they do not wish to go back

Realizing we are eternal, death is an illusion

Recognizing this reality as an Earth school for your soul’s growth and for the Creator to experience through you

Knowing you are infinitely and unconditionally loved

Knowing everything is okay and you are made of love

Knowing you are of the Creator and not separate from Creation

Realizing you agreed to all the “contracts” and experiences you experience on Earth before incarnating

Understanding contracts are not linear; it’s entirely within your control how you reach your goals

Recognizing there is no deeper evil; every challenge is a dance between our lower selves and higher selves

Realizing that closing your heart makes it difficult to return home properly

Understanding that you each have a purpose to fulfill while here

Knowing you cannot lose your path, though you can delay it through sabotage

There are 3 main types of NDEs: inverse, void, and hellish - not all have great experiences depending on how they lived their lives

Knowing you’re not meant to leave until you accomplish your goals, or you will return to complete them

Realizing our concept of time here is not how time truly is

Having heightened perception: extreme clarity of sight, hearing, even extrasensory awareness.

Seeing that colours are more vivid, and everything feels more real than here

Experiencing that when you go home (after death), you remember everything

Communicating as telepathic once home

Being shown there are periods of rest and healing temples when we return

Being able to ask questions

Being offered new options and making different choices before returning

Realizing there is no judgment, very different than what religion teaches

Understanding that you ascend through increasing levels

Knowing every thought and action is recorded in the Akashic Record

Feeling everyone else’s perspective and sensing how you made them feel

Knowing that upon death, you typically see and communicate with your guides and/or deceased loved ones

Recognizing that your beliefs buffer the passage between death and home, calming you, that your subconscious beliefs can also affect what you see

Experiencing no pain once you arrive home

Realizing that mere words could not possibly explain the experience fully to others

Many return with new gifts or powers

Death is not the end, but a transition. It is a return to truth, love, and remembrance, a return home to reflect. You are not alone here. You are deeply guided, always supported, and eternally loved. Your soul came to Earth with a purpose, and even though you could make things difficult for yourself, ultimately, nothing can remove you from that path. So live fully, love generously, listen within, and trust the quiet voice of your guides. They walk with you always.

About Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV)

Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV) is a renowned expert in holistic medicine and a leading authority on the therapeutic use of Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO). With nearly two decades of dedicated research, clinical application, and formulation work, she has become one of the most trusted voices in natural health.

Amandha holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology and a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine. She is a skilled formulator of natural skincare and handcrafted DMSO-based remedies, creating one-of-a-kind blends that reflect her deep knowledge of terrain health and natural healing.

She is the best-selling author of Healing with DMSO, an accessible and comprehensive guide to using DMSO safely and effectively, complete with practical recipes and protocols. Through her writing, teaching, and speaking, Amandha empowers individuals to take control of their own health, reject medical dogma, and return to the wisdom of nature. Her work continues to inspire and guide thousands toward vibrant, sovereign living.

As a mother of a healthy 13-year-old daughter born at home, into water, with a full lotus birth, no interventions, no vaccines, and no pharmaceuticals, Amandha lives what she teaches. Her daughter has never been to a hospital or medical doctor, only the chiropractor, and is homeschooled. ADV’s life and work are proof that health freedom is not just possible — it is reality for those willing to reclaim it.

Websites:

http://yumnaturals.store/

http://yummy.doctor/

http://dmso.store/

http://healingwithdmso.com/