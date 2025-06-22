Many of you may not know this about me, but I've been fascinated by out-of-body experiences & near-death experiences (NDEs) since my first year of University in 2004. I read every book on the topic I could find and read every testimonial. Every chance I get, I listen to NDE testimonies.
If you are interested in some books that are helpful on this topic, I recommend Dr. Brian Weiss:
Many Lives, Many Masters: The True Story of a Prominent Psychiatrist, His Young Patient, and the Past-Life Therapy That Changed Both Their Lives (1988)
Through Time Into Healing: Discovering the Power of Regression Therapy to Erase Trauma and Transform Mind, Body and Relationships (1993/1996)
Only Love Is Real: A Story of Soulmates Reunited (1996)
Messages from the Masters: Tapping into the Power of Love (2001)
Same Soul, Many Bodies: Discover the Healing Power of Future Lives through Progression Therapy (2005)
Miracles Happen: The Transformational Healing Power of Past-Life Memories (2012)
What's interesting is that near-death experiences (NDEs) often share the same or similar experiences and themes.
Here is a summary of insights I have heard from thousands of NDE testimonials over the decades.
Having an out‑of‑body experience (observing your own body), floating to the ceiling, self‑witnessing, often with a sense of detachment
Moving through a tunnel toward a radiant light, sometimes glancing back into a void
Encountering beings of light or spiritual entities
Experiencing absolute peace and release from pain
Undergoing a full, panoramic life review
Approaching a boundary or point of no return
Feeling reluctant or conflicted about returning, most claim they do not wish to go back
Realizing we are eternal, death is an illusion
Recognizing this reality as an Earth school for your soul’s growth and for the Creator to experience through you
Knowing you are infinitely and unconditionally loved
Knowing everything is okay and you are made of love
Knowing you are of the Creator and not separate from Creation
Realizing you agreed to all the “contracts” and experiences you experience on Earth before incarnating
Understanding contracts are not linear; it’s entirely within your control how you reach your goals
Recognizing there is no deeper evil; every challenge is a dance between our lower selves and higher selves
Realizing that closing your heart makes it difficult to return home properly
Understanding that you each have a purpose to fulfill while here
Knowing you cannot lose your path, though you can delay it through sabotage
There are 3 main types of NDEs: inverse, void, and hellish - not all have great experiences depending on how they lived their lives
Knowing you’re not meant to leave until you accomplish your goals, or you will return to complete them
Realizing our concept of time here is not how time truly is
Having heightened perception: extreme clarity of sight, hearing, even extrasensory awareness.
Seeing that colours are more vivid, and everything feels more real than here
Experiencing that when you go home (after death), you remember everything
Communicating as telepathic once home
Being shown there are periods of rest and healing temples when we return
Being able to ask questions
Being offered new options and making different choices before returning
Realizing there is no judgment, very different than what religion teaches
Understanding that you ascend through increasing levels
Knowing every thought and action is recorded in the Akashic Record
Feeling everyone else’s perspective and sensing how you made them feel
Knowing that upon death, you typically see and communicate with your guides and/or deceased loved ones
Recognizing that your beliefs buffer the passage between death and home, calming you, that your subconscious beliefs can also affect what you see
Experiencing no pain once you arrive home
Realizing that mere words could not possibly explain the experience fully to others
Many return with new gifts or powers
Death is not the end, but a transition. It is a return to truth, love, and remembrance, a return home to reflect. You are not alone here. You are deeply guided, always supported, and eternally loved. Your soul came to Earth with a purpose, and even though you could make things difficult for yourself, ultimately, nothing can remove you from that path. So live fully, love generously, listen within, and trust the quiet voice of your guides. They walk with you always.
Further Resources:
Online NDE Archives & Organizations
Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) – The largest online repository with over 5,200 firsthand NDE accounts in multiple languages.
International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS) – Offers research, NDE accounts, a quarterly journal (Vital Signs), and support communities.
Near-Death Experiences and the Afterlife – Rich with articles, case studies, research summaries, and spiritual insights.
Influential NDE Books
Life After Life by Raymond Moody – The foundational book that introduced modern NDE research.
Proof of Heaven by Eben Alexander – A neurosurgeon’s firsthand account of coma and consciousness.
Saved by the Light by Dannion Brinkley – A lightning-strike survivor’s journey to and from the other side.
90 Minutes in Heaven by Don Piper – A pastor’s NDE experience after a car crash, and return.
After by Dr. Bruce Greyson – Research-driven overview by a leading NDE scholar.
Endless Awareness by Pim van Lommel – Scientific study of consciousness and life after death.
In My Time of Dying by Sebastian Junger – A bestselling author’s own brush with death and altered awareness.
Imagine Heaven by John Burke – A Compilation of diverse NDE stories with spiritual insights.
Embraced by the Light by Betty J. Eadie – A classic story of love and light beyond death.
Dying to Be Me by Anita Moorjani – A woman’s journey through cancer and healing after her NDE.
Multimedia Resources
IANDS YouTube Channel – Interviews with NDE experiencers and researchers.
Next Level Soul – NDE Playlist – Rich collection of video interviews and spiritual discussions by Jeffrey Long.
After Death (2023 Documentary) – A cinematic exploration of near-death journeys.
Academic & Scientific Studies
Greyson NDE Scale Research – Standardized measure for evaluating NDE intensity.
The New Science of Death – The Guardian – A look at brain activity and consciousness during clinical death.
AWARE Study (Parnia et al., Resuscitation, 2014): Among 140 cardiac arrest survivors, 9% reported NDEs, and 2% had out-of-body experiences with accurate awareness of their surroundings
AWARE II (ongoing): A follow-up to the original AWARE, continuing to assess heart-arrest survivors and their experiences
Gamma Wave Surges Post-Cardiac Arrest (Borjigin et al., PNAS & follow-ups): Studies in rats and humans recorded heightened gamma oscillations—linked with consciousness—during or after cardiac arrest
“Enhanced Interplay of Neuronal Coherence and Coupling in the Dying Human Brain” (Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience, 2025): First direct EEG capture of 900 seconds around death showed memory-associated wave patterns within 30 seconds of cardiac arrest
Neuro-functional Modeling Review (Frontiers in Psychology, 2023): Links phenomena like out-of-body experiences to identifiable brain regions (temporo-parietal junction), framing them as altered-state responses
Phenomenological PLOS One Study, 2018: Analyzed 34 survivor narratives in deep thematic detail to map common NDE elements
Hypercarbia Review (Journal of Nervous System & Physiological Phenomena, 2024): Explored CO₂’s potential role in inducing NDEs
Qualitative Literature Reviews (J Nerv Ment Dis, 2014): More than 700 articles from 1981–2013 examined cognitive, spiritual, and consciousness-related outcomes in NDE survivors
NZPIL Consensus Statement, 2021: First broad peer-reviewed consensus exploring accumulated scientific evidence on NDEs
Borjigin’s Gamma Oscillation Preprint, 2024: Reports early-stage gamma synchrony in rats, highlighting real-time brain activity at death
