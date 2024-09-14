Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
25

The Healthcare Dialectic by ADV

How Modern Healthcare is not about health or care.
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
Sep 14, 2024
25
Share
Transcript

Build connection in ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth

ADV's Main TG Channel

Join My Yummy.Doctor Private Community, teaching you how to doctor yourself.

Thanks for reading ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth
The ADVantage Podcast: Pathways to Regenerative Health
Welcome to The ADVantage Podcast, where science meets soul creating functional designs and blends for optimal health. Hosted by me, Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV), an experienced multidisciplinary holistic health practitioner trained in chemistry, IV therapy, applied kinesiology, homeopathy, naturopathic medicine, and more. This show explores the fascinating intersection of natural, spiritual and lawful remedies, corrective therapies, and vibrational medicine.
You are invited to ponder insightful discussions, as I share two decades of gained wisdom, research, and hands-on experience in everything from herbal remedies to parenting to vaccines. You could be a professional in the medical field, a student of natural health, a parent, someone looking to improve your life through holistic practices, or perhaps you desire more freedom in your life, health and otherwise. However you've arrived, this is the place to get The ADVantage.
Join me from the Canadian Shield, and be part of a growing community that values real health solutions as grounded in science as they are steeped in deeper understanding. Let’s embark on this journey together, discovering ways to heal and thrive, balanced and strong.
https://yummy.doctor
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
Recent Episodes
Podcast 1 - Cults of Influence
  Amandha Dawn Vollmer