Join Me for My First DMSO Masterclass!

Amandha Dawn Vollmer
Apr 09, 2025
8
7
Transcript

Ready to Finally Resolve Chronic Pain?

Learn how to use DMSO in protocols for specific conditions. Each masterclass will focus in an area, this first one will be about pain management.

Pain isn’t the problem—it’s the body’s way of communicating.

Are you ready to listen to your body and resolve pain for good?

Join me, Dr. Amandha Vollmer (ADV), this Saturday April 12th at 5pm EST for a groundbreaking live Masterclass: DMSO Protocols for Chronic Pain, Arthritis & Mobility—your guide to real, lasting relief using natural, terrain-based methods.

Inside this empowering session, you’ll learn how to use DMSO, MSM, castor oil, drainage remedies, and more to:

• Relieve chronic pain and stiffness,

• Regenerate tissue and restore mobility,

• Support fibromyalgia and nervous system issues,

• Heal joint breakdown and scar tissue, naturally!

This is a no-germ-theory, pro-self-healing approach rooted in deep wisdom and clinical insight; not symptom suppression.

You Also Get:

• Clear step-by-step protocols,

• Dosage and layering strategies,

• Terrain-based tools for tracking and support,

• Live Q&A with me,

• Exclusive replay access (members only),

• Bonus: discounts on pain protocol bundles!

How to Join:

1. Log into your Yummy.Doctor account,

2. Head to the ‘Shop’, choose the Masterclass, then click ‘ADD TO CART’

Note: Your discounted membership price will already be listed (see masterclass ticket pricing listed below)

3. Scroll to the bottom of the page to fill in your details,

4. Then Scroll up to click the green button ‘Add to Order’.

Masterclass Ticket Prices (Members Only):

Standard: $49 | Advanced: $44 | Premium: $39

(Retail Value: $196)

Join the Masterclass -> https://yummy.doctor/product/masterclass-dmso-protocols-for-chronic-pain-arthritis-mobility/

Not a Yummy member yet?

Join before checkout to save your spot and unlock your discount. Choose from monthly or yearly options that fit your healing journey.

Get Your Membership -> https://yummy.doctor/product/yummy-doctor-memberships/

Mark your calendars & share with a friend, this is more than pain relief. This is transformation.

Secure your seat for my first ever live Masterclass and reclaim your freedom of movement, naturally.

Join the Masterclass -> https://yummy.doctor/product/masterclass-dmso-protocols-for-chronic-pain-arthritis-mobility/

I hope to see you there!

With love,

Amandha Vollmer (ADV)

The ADVantage Podcast: Pathways to Regenerative Health
Welcome to The ADVantage Podcast, where science meets soul creating functional designs and blends for optimal health. Hosted by me, Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV), an experienced multidisciplinary holistic health practitioner trained in chemistry, IV therapy, applied kinesiology, homeopathy, naturopathic medicine, and more. This show explores the fascinating intersection of natural, spiritual and lawful remedies, corrective therapies, and vibrational medicine.
You are invited to ponder insightful discussions, as I share two decades of gained wisdom, research, and hands-on experience in everything from herbal remedies to parenting to vaccines. You could be a professional in the medical field, a student of natural health, a parent, someone looking to improve your life through holistic practices, or perhaps you desire more freedom in your life, health and otherwise. However you've arrived, this is the place to get The ADVantage.
Join me from the Canadian Shield, and be part of a growing community that values real health solutions as grounded in science as they are steeped in deeper understanding. Let’s embark on this journey together, discovering ways to heal and thrive, balanced and strong.
https://yummy.doctor
