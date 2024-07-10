Podcast 1 - Cults of Influence

The ADVantage Podcast: Pathways to Regenerative Health

Welcome to The ADVantage Podcast, where science meets soul creating functional designs and blends for optimal health. Hosted by me, Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV), an experienced multidisciplinary holistic health practitioner trained in chemistry, IV therapy, applied kinesiology, homeopathy, naturopathic medicine, and more. This show explores the fascinating intersection of natural, spiritual and lawful remedies, corrective therapies, and vibrational medicine.

You are invited to ponder insightful discussions, as I share two decades of gained wisdom, research, and hands-on experience in everything from herbal remedies to parenting to vaccines. You could be a professional in the medical field, a student of natural health, a parent, someone looking to improve your life through holistic practices, or perhaps you desire more freedom in your life, health and otherwise. However you've arrived, this is the place to get The ADVantage.

Join me from the Canadian Shield, and be part of a growing community that values real health solutions as grounded in science as they are steeped in deeper understanding. Let’s embark on this journey together, discovering ways to heal and thrive, balanced and strong.

https://yummy.doctor

