Vitamin D: Reclaiming its Rightful Place in Health and Medicine
Challenging Perfectionism - From Misconceptions to Medical Realities
  
Amandha Dawn Vollmer

March 2024

Lyme Disease is not Caused by a Microorganism
It's not the tick's fault either.
  
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
22

February 2024

Botox, Fillers and The Transhuman Agenda
If facial-freezing “empowers" women, we need to question our sources of power
  
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
 and 
Lauren Geertsen
33

January 2024

Internet Fatigue, Hyper Reality and Narrative Collapse
And chronobiology and zeitgebers and stuff.
  
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
21

November 2023

The Magnetite Crystal In Your Nose
That Directs You To the Magnetic North
  
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
1
Envision Serenity for Gaza
A Mass Meditation
  
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
55

October 2023

Learn to Opt-Out At Airports
Stop Consenting to Biometric Theft
  
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
31

September 2023

How to Heal Cataracts Without Surgery
Using DMSO Eye Drops and Natural Liver Support
  
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
10

August 2023

Chemtrail Geoengineering EVIDENCE United States Patent and Trademark Office
I can't believe there are still people who deny this.
  
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
45
Will I Be Struck Off?
For the past three years, the New Zealand “authorities” have been trying to work out a way to silence me including threats of prosecution. It looks like…
Published on Dr Sam Bailey  
23:19
The Energy Lenders
Repairing broken signals.
  
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
13

July 2023

The Power of Terahertz For Healing
And the True Story of a Boy and His Dog
  
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
15
