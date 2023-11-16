Subscribe
Vitamin D: Reclaiming its Rightful Place in Health and Medicine
Challenging Perfectionism - From Misconceptions to Medical Realities
Apr 2
•
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
70
March 2024
Lyme Disease is not Caused by a Microorganism
It's not the tick's fault either.
Mar 20
•
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
104
22
February 2024
Botox, Fillers and The Transhuman Agenda
If facial-freezing “empowers" women, we need to question our sources of power
Feb 27
•
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
and
Lauren Geertsen
81
33
January 2024
Internet Fatigue, Hyper Reality and Narrative Collapse
And chronobiology and zeitgebers and stuff.
Jan 26
•
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
73
21
November 2023
The Magnetite Crystal In Your Nose
That Directs You To the Magnetic North
Nov 16, 2023
•
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
76
1
Envision Serenity for Gaza
A Mass Meditation
Nov 4, 2023
•
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
38
55
October 2023
Learn to Opt-Out At Airports
Stop Consenting to Biometric Theft
Oct 31, 2023
•
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
99
31
September 2023
How to Heal Cataracts Without Surgery
Using DMSO Eye Drops and Natural Liver Support
Sep 19, 2023
•
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
63
10
August 2023
Chemtrail Geoengineering EVIDENCE United States Patent and Trademark Office
I can't believe there are still people who deny this.
Aug 30, 2023
•
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
99
45
Will I Be Struck Off?
For the past three years, the New Zealand “authorities” have been trying to work out a way to silence me including threats of prosecution. It looks like…
Published on Dr Sam Bailey
•
Aug 8, 2023
23:19
The Energy Lenders
Repairing broken signals.
Aug 1, 2023
•
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
82
13
July 2023
The Power of Terahertz For Healing
And the True Story of a Boy and His Dog
Jul 25, 2023
•
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
36
15
